Princeton Man Arrested by Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Multiple Drug Charges

On Wednesday, Gibson County Sheriff Deputy Jennifer Loesch saw two men walking on Interstate 69 near State Road 168.

After approaching the men, Deputy Loesch positively identified them and conducted a brief roadside investigation, before subsequently going back into service.

Upon returning to her normal patrol, Deputy Loesch found a Red 2005 Chevy Pickup near the location where she had approached the two men. Upon running the plate the vehicle came back to one of the males she had just checked on.

Deputy Loesch continued to stay in the area and observed the two males get in the vehicle and drive away.

At that point, Deputy Loesch conducted a traffic stop, as it was earlier discovered that neither men possessed a valid operator’s license.

Upon approaching the vehicle Deputy Loesch and Deputy U.B. Smith conducted their investigation where they found that the driver, 40-year-old Patrick Romero of Princeton, was in possession of illegal drugs and possible stolen items from the Flying J Truck Stop.

At the conclusion of the roadside portion of the investigation, Deputy Loesch placed Mr. Romero into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail.

Patrick Romero of Princeton, Indiana, Was Arrested and Charged With:

Possession of Methamphetamines

Possession of a Look-Alike Controlled Substance

Possession of Paraphernalia

Romero remains in the Gibson County Jail on a $750 bond, though an additional theft charge could be added.

