Princeton Man Arrested for DUI After Two-Vehicle Crash

A two-vehicle crash led to a Princeton, Indiana man’s arrest on charges of DUI and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a possible intoxicated driver traveling on US 41 in a black Chevy SUV.

As officers were on their way to intercept the vehicle, it struck another motorist on US 41 near State Road 168.

Upon arriving at the scene, Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jennifer Loesch began an investigation into the incident.

Deputy Loesch was speaking with the driver of the black Chevy SUV, who was identified as 42-year-old David M. Smith of Princeton, Indiana. Loesch suspected Smith to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

Illegal drugs were later seized from Smith, and he was transported to the Gibson County Jail.

Arrested and Charged: David M. Smith, 42, Princeton, Indiana

Smith faces the following charges:

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Refusal

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Smith remains in custody on a $750 bond.

Assisting Deputy Loesch in her investigation was Fort Branch Chief Darrell Parker.

All Criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

