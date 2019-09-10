Princeton Man Arrested for Driving on a Suspended License

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Gibson County man.

Joshua Brubaker, 32, of Princeton was pulled over on Broadway Avenue for failing to have working rear lights on his vehicle.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered Brubaker was driving on a suspended license with a prior conviction for driving while suspended.

Brubaker was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail.

He was charged with driving while suspended.

Brubaker has since posted a $650 bond.

Comments

comments