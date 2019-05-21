Primary Election Underway in Kentucky

May 21st, 2019 Kentucky

The polls are open as the Kentucky Primary Election gets underway in the Bluegrass. Republican Governor Matt Bevin is hoping for re-election but will face state representative Robert Goforth and businessmen Ike Lawrence and William Woods.

There’s a deep pool of democratic candidates looking to capture the state in November includes front-runner Attorney General Andy Beshear.

He will face off with state representative Rocky Adkins former state auditor Adam Edelen and activist Geoff Young.

Polls will be open until 6 p.m. Stick with 44News on air and online tonight to see real-time election results.

