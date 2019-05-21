Primary Election Underway in Kentucky

The polls are open as the Kentucky Primary Election gets underway in the Bluegrass. Republican Governor Matt Bevin is hoping for re-election but will face state representative Robert Goforth and businessmen Ike Lawrence and William Woods.

There’s a deep pool of democratic candidates looking to capture the state in November includes front-runner Attorney General Andy Beshear.

He will face off with state representative Rocky Adkins former state auditor Adam Edelen and activist Geoff Young.

Polls will be open until 6 p.m. Stick with 44News on air and online tonight to see real-time election results.

