Priest Shares Memories of Isabelle Meyer

It’s been four days since Isabelle Meyer died in what police are calling a freak accident.

Many members in the community continue to grieve the loss of the 11-year-old Girl Scout.

“Children are certainly pure of heart and certainly Isabelle was pure of heart,” says Father Gary Kaiser, Precious Blood Catholic Church.

For Father Kaiser, Isabelle stands out in his mind.

“She taught us how to love. Love our neighbor and to love God,” says Kaiser.

On Thursday, Kaiser met with Isabelle’s family just days after her tragic death.

“They are doing well under the circumstances,” says Kaiser. “It is hard, it is tragic.”

Precious Blood Catholic Church is where Isabelle could be found every Sunday attending mass with her grandparents and sisters.

Kaiser says he remembers the young Girl Scout skipping down the school hallways and recently offering help with Vacation Bible School.

“She was a girl who loved life,” says Kaiser. “She enjoyed action. She enjoyed her sisters, playing with them.

“She was a quiet person who took things in and she smiled. Again she had joy seeing other people experience joy in their life.”

For the young life taken so soon, her memory continues to live on.

“I think the lesson I’ve learned from Isabelle is for us to slow down and enjoy those things,” says Kaiser. “Things that we have. The people in our lives.”

And for the days to come, Father Kaiser says Isabelle’s family and the church are asking for continuing prayers.

“That is also what I have heard repeated from her family is to pray for all those,” says Kaiser.

Father Kaiser says right now people can help by being there for the family and praying for all those involved in the incident.

Isabelle’s funeral is set for Monday morning.

