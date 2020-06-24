Pride Resolutions Passed in Newburgh

Wednesday saw a noisy and colorful parade past the Ohio, and past the town hall.

A caravan filled with those showing support for LGBTQ people, and for two resolutions town leaders weighed while meeting at a social distance:

Recognizing pride month, and against discrimination.

Following the caravan, the crowd gathered at the lock and dam to hear the resolutions being read over the phone.

Both measures–passing unanimously–and passing in the wake of an anti-LGBTQ paper left at a waterfront business.

It was left on Ken Oliver’s studio door this week, over the pride flag hanging in his window.

His neighbors say–they couldn’t believe it when they saw it.

“I say, ‘Ken is like the Mr. Rogers of our neighborhood,'” explained Amber Perkins, who owns Sweet Emotions Soaptions and Potions next door. “Anybody who’d shop my store during the holiday, he pops in to talk to customers. I always say he’s a really wonderful soul. And to have that happen to him, it was just heartbreaking.”

For Ken, he’s choosing to focus on what he saw Wednesday afternoon, rather than what he saw on his door.

“Newburgh is a very kind, loving and accepting community. And the person who put that message of hate on my door is only one person,” he commented.

The resolutions also come with the promise of an anti-discrimination task force, to turn Wednesday’s words of support from the town into action.

Comments

comments