Pride Parade Celebrates Diversity

The first River City Pride Parade and Festival made its debut Saturday in the tri-state. River City Pride hosted the festivities in honor of pride month.

Hundreds of people visited Haynie’s Corner to enjoy live music, food trucks, craft booths and drag shows.

The festivities had activities available for people of all ages but for some, today’s celebration was especially important.

“I was awestruck,” said Kevin Roach, Pride Parade marcher. “I’m 35, I’ve lived in this area most of my life.

“I never thought we’d ever see something that big as people are cheering you on as you’re going down the street.”

The festival continued throughout the evening.

