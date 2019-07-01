Prevent Firework Injuries by Understanding the Associated Risks

The National Fire Protection Association and the Henderson Fire Department are reminding people to be aware of the associated risks when using consumer fireworks.

Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outside and other fires. These fires caused an average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries, and an average of $43 million in direct property damage.

In 2017, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks related injuries; 54 percent of those injuries were to the extremities and 36 percent were to the head.

Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third (36 percent) of the estimated 2017 injuries. These injury estimates were obtained or derived from the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s 2015 Fireworks Annual Report by Yongling Tu.

NFPA is opposed to consumer use of fireworks. This includes sparklers and firecrackers. Even sparklers burn hot enough to cause third-degree burns. Comparisons: Water boils at 212 degree F. Cakes bake at 350 degrees F. Wood burns at 575 degrees F. Glass melts at 900 degrees F. Sparklers burn at 1200 degrees F.

Be safe. If you want to see fireworks, go to a public show put on by experts. Keep a close eye on children at events where fireworks are used.

