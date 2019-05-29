Pretrial Hearing Set in Kwin Boes Trial

We’re less than a month out from the scheduled trial date for a Gibson County father who is accused in his own baby’s death.

Kwin Boes is set to go to trial in June for his alleged role in the death of three-month old Parker.

Boes told authorities the baby had fallen off the couch, but after Parker died, his autopsy revealed he suffered blunt force trauma to his head.

Loved ones were back in court on Wednesday where the judge set another pretrial date for Monday. Boes is still set to go to trial on June 17.

Comments

comments