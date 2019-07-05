Gibson CountyIndiana
Pretrial Conference for Gibson County Clerk
Gibson County clerk Jim Morrow appeared in Vanderburgh County Superior Court Wednesday for a pretrial conference on three felony weapons charges filed against him in Gibson County.
Special Judge Jill Marcrum set an August 2nd scheduling conference.
Morrow has entered a prelim plea of not guilty to two level 6 felony counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and one level 6 felony count of pointing a firearm at another person.
