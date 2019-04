A Henderson man arrested on child exploitation charges faced a judge in court Tuesday morning.

Richard Myers Jr. was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Myers Jr. is charged with 99 counts of possession of child exploitation. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.

He is currently lodged in the Henderson County Jail.

He is set to appear in court on May 21st for a pretrial conference.

