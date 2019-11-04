Preterm Births Continue to Rise Nationwide According to Report Card

For the fourth year in a row, more babies in the U.S. were born too soon.

This is according to the 2019 March of Dimes Report Card released Monday. In the report, 10% of the babies born in 2018 was born preterm. This is up 1% nationwide from 2017. In addition to the rise in preterm births, more than 22,000 babies died in the U.S. before their first birthday.

6 states received an “F” including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

Kentucky received a “D minus” along with Oklahoma and South Carolina

Illinois received a “D plus” and Indiana received a “C minus” grades.

The report card, https://www.marchofdimes.org/mission/reportcard.aspx , also states that approximately every 12 hours a woman dies due to complications resulting from pregnancy. March of Dimes believes that more than 60 percent of these deaths are preventable.

The organization believes that there are three main policy actions they would like to see to improve these numbers, including:

Comprehensive Medicaid coverage extension for all women to at least one year postpartum. Currently, the coverage ends after 60 days of giving birth, ending access to care.

Encourage Group Prenatal Care. Group Prenatal Care has shown benefits to maternal health, increase healthy behaviors and reduce adverse birth outcomes.

Each state to establish a Maternal Mortality Review Committee to report data to the CDC and help understand and address the causes of maternal death.

