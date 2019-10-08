Preston Arts Center to Host Two Free Concerts

The Preston Arts Center will be hosting two free community concerts. The first act, the 101st Airborne Band from Fort Campbell, will perform on Friday, November 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

The second act, the Air National Guard “Band of the South”, will perform on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Both concerts will be free and open to the public. The Prestons Arts will also host a canned food drive to support the Christain Charities food pantry in Henderson, KY.

Free tickets can be claimed by visiting Preston Center or by calling 270-831-9800.

Comments

comments