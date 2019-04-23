President Trump to Deliver Key Note Address at NRA

The biggest names in country music will join President Donald Trump and other lawmakers for the big event. The spotlight will be on Indy as President Trump and vice president pence are both set to address the NRA during Friday’s forum.

This will be the third year in a row President Trump has spoken at the event. The last time the convention was in Indy was in 2014 speaking with the senior vice president of Visit Indy, Chris Gahl, the addition of President Trump to the event is the biggest difference from 2014.

This means additional security both at the state and local level as well as the president’s secret service and FBI teams. The convention is only open to NRA members and those who want to register with the association at the door. However, the city does expect protesters to be present outside the convention center.

The large influx of people is not something the city is a stranger to. Gahl says the NRA Convention is just the 5th largest event economically for the city in 2019.

“They pay a premium for hotel rates. The city of Indianapolis is making money and keeping the hospitality workforce growing and working particularly this week,” says Gahl.

The NRA Convention is expected to bring in more than $35 million. In fact, Gahl says a four-year study did reveal the need to expand the hotels and convention space.

A plan is currently underway to fill that need by as early as 2023 which happens to be the next time the NRA Convention will be in Indy.

The president warned gun owners at last year’s conference that they need to be vigilant in the face of anti-NRA forces. President Trump recently warned that second amendment rights are under siege.

If you are interested in attending the convention, click here.

Comments

comments