President Trump Declares National Emergency

In response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump held a press conference at the White House Rose Garden Friday afternoon where he declared a national emergency and announced a new series of measures to combat the virus.

By declaring a national emergency, Trump said that it would “open up access” to up to $50 billion “for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease.”

During the press conference, Trump ordered every state to set up emergency operation centers to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Some of the nation’s largest retailers, including Walmart, Walgreens, and Target are opening their parking lots in select locations across the country to help in the testing phase.

In addition to declaring an emergency under the Stafford Act, the president also declared an emergency under the National Emergencies Act, which allows the Department of Health and Human Services to waive certain guidelines related to Medicare, Medicaid, and SCHIP to address the coronavirus.

The announcement comes after the World Health Organization designated coronavirus, or COVID-19, a global pandemic.

Click here to watch the full live press conference.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

