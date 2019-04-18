President Trump Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration on Thursday for the state of Kentucky, making federal funds available to help repair damage from flooding and severe storms earlier this year.

The funding is available to help state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations repair facilities damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from February 6th to March 10th.

A total of 58 counties were listed in the declaration. The counties included are: Adair, Ballard, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Casey, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Grant, Greenup, Hancock, Harlan, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Livingston, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, Metcalfe, Morgan, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Russell, Trigg, Union, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Whitley, and Wolfe.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire Commonwealth.

