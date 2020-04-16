President Trump Appoints Senator Paul to Bipartisan Task Force Focused on Reopening Economy

On Thursday, United States Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said that U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed him to a bipartisan congressional task force that will help consider the safest ways and best timing to reopen the economy and get Americans back to work as soon as possible.

“I am pleased to be joining the bipartisan task force on reopening the economy. Together with President Trump, we will get this economy roaring once again. We need to let Americans get safely back to work and bring prosperity to this nation anew,” said Dr. Paul.

Along with his efforts to ensure a strong and wide-ranging federal response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including getting more masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to medical professionals and working for expanded and faster testing, Dr. Paul has also been volunteering at a local Kentucky hospital to relieve other physicians and work with and encourage COVID-19-positive patients.

