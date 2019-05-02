President of Kentucky Wesleyan College Resigns

President of Kentucky Wesleyan College is resigning. Barton Darrell announced Thursday that he will step down as president effective June 1st.

Darrell began his role as the college’s 34th president in September 2014 after serving as vice president of external services. Since then, Kentucky Wesleyan has experienced a reversal of enrollment trends with growth in both freshmen class sizes and in retention. During his tenure, Darrell introduced “The Wesleyan Way,” which became part of the College’s overall brand and culture. The College also had a complete overhaul of its campus ministry program, led the state in average CPA exam scores and saw an increase in the academic profile of the student body.

A national search for a new president will be conducted this summer by the board of trustees. Until one is found, Dr. Gene Tice will serve as the interim president.

Darrell endorsed the board’s decision to appoint Dr. Tice.

For more information, please contact Board Chairman Judge Phillip Shepherd at 502-352-0321.

Comments

comments