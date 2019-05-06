Preparing for Indiana’s 2019 Primary Election

Indiana’s primary election is set for Tuesday, and candidates and election workers say they’re ready for voters to cast their ballots. Some polling locations are expecting a higher turnout than others.

Voting for Indiana’s 2019 primary elections starts at 6 AM and runs until 6 PM. County clerks and election staff have counted the early votes, and now they’re preparing for the crowd of voters tomorrow.

Polling locations are ready for action on Tuesday, as Hoosiers will be casting their ballots in the 2019 primary election.

People in Vanderburgh County will be voting on mayor, city clerk, and three city council positions.

“It’s been a little bit slow. We’ve voted approximately 1,500 people by all methods for early voting which we consider that to be a low number,” says Vanderburgh Circuit Court Clerk Carla Hayden.

“The more people turn out the less cost per vote you have and the cheaper you can do an election the better off we all are,” says Gibson Circuit Court City Clerk Jim Morrow.

In Gibson county major grassroots election campaigns are hoping to win the public’s bid of a vote come tomorrow.

The town of Princeton has seven candidates running for mayor the highest number in their history.

“The longer term mayor that we had for a few years he is running again. And so is Brad Shcmitt who is the current Mayor and several other candidates that you’ve mentioned, and I think its a pretty good group of people,” says Princeton resident Phil Partenheimer.

“In a small community like this everybody knows everybody so you’d like to vote for half of them, but you got to make that choice,” says Morrow.

Voting locations throughout the Hoosier state will be open from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Vanderburgh County is making sure to keep up with voters in all parts of the county by adding a polling location on Evansville’s West side.

“We do have a new vote center for this election, and that is st. Paul’s United Methodist of Christ on Michigan,” says Hayden.

“We are hoping that there are just a lot of people who have put it off, and will show up at the polls tomorrow.”

Voters need to make sure to bring their government issued photo i.d. With them to vote Tuesday.

Click here to find your polling place in Indiana.

