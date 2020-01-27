Preparing for the Election

We’re ten months from people casting their ballots in the upcoming presidential election. As candidates prepare their platforms election officials are making sure every vote counts.

Meanwhile, more drama unfolds on Capitol Hill, surrounding President Trump’s impeachment while democrats campaign in key states ahead of the Iowa caucuses and state primaries.

Election officials here at home say they have their work cut out, while they expect a record turnout across the area.

“Oh I’m expecting a very large voter turnout,” says Warrick County Clerk, Patty Perry. “Which is exciting.”

Election officials are gearing up to finalize the ballots so those are printed and ready to go for the primaries.

The Vanderburgh County Clerk says they are also in the process of getting new E-poll books. This is a crucial piece of technology for election day so voters can get checked in quickly.

“You’re checking in, making sure they are registered to vote, that’s the first part,” says Vanderburgh County Clerk, Carla Hayden. “Another part is making sure that they haven’t already voted somewhere.”

Sometimes E-poll books have difficulty connecting with the server, but Hayden says Vanderburgh County has back up plans in place so this doesn’t cause a delay for voters.

“Most people weren’t even aware that there had been a break in that connection,” says Hayden.

Warrick County’s Clerk says their E-poll books have improved the overall voting process. In fact, after going digital, the county reduced the number of precincts so there are now fewer places to go vote. This will be their first presidential election since that reduction.

“This is going to be a big election,” says Perry. Even though she doesn’t anticipate any glitches on election day, there will be staff on-site to handle any problems that may arise.

“We have our vendor on-site on election day. The election board is on-site election day as well,” says Perry. “Or if it’s really an emergency, our poll workers are told to call 911.”

Perry and her information technology department will be working closely with a cybersecurity expert so they can learn what warning signs to be on the lookout for, even though voting machines don’t use an internet connection.

