Preparing for a Delayed Indianapolis 500

For the first time since 1945 it’s a month of May in Indiana without an Indianapolis 500, as organizers announce the World’s largest one day sporting event will not see a green flag until August 23rd of 2020.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway also highlighting the upcoming Brickyard 400, as the state’s Back on Track plan to reopen the Hoosier economy moves to phase three Friday May 22nd.

The man tasked with corralling those massive crowds, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug Boles joined Tommy Mason to discuss the changes to this years schedule, and what the events may look like compared to years past.

Comments

comments