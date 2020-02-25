Preparing for Cooler Weather

With little snow accumulation in the forecast, bridges and intersections might be freezing over.

State police and department of transportation crews say this serves as a good reminder to take it slow and be aware of your surroundings when you head to work this week.

Temperatures will continue to dip into Tuesday night and could even lead to some flurries Wednesday. Some areas could see a light dusting.

All eyes are currently on the northern areas of the Tri-State as they could see about an inch of snow after the rain clears out.

“I’m going to make sure that I check my car first and I start it and get it warm and I might just pull it into the garage tonight to make it easier and I’m going to leave a little bit early,” says Jodi Haynes.

Jodi Haynes says she’s going to give herself a 30-minute cushion of time to commute from Mount Vernon to Princeton since highway driving can become hectic.

“Usually after I get on to 41 and it’s super crowded and people drive way too fast and I just want some more time,” says Haynes.

Transportation officials are monitoring the wintry mixture heading towards the Tri-State.

“Expect the best and prepare for the worse. With that type of a forecast in play we just have all of our trucks loaded and ready to go,” says Evansville’s Department Transportation Executive Director Todd Robertson.

The snowplows and salt trucks will start pre-treating roads if it becomes necessary.

Although with rain leading the forecast, salting the roads ahead of time isn’t efficient.

“It’ll pretty much wash off the pre-treatment,” says Robertson.

Although, as temperatures drop, there is a possibility of frozen roads.

Officials are reminding you to stay vigilant as you hit the road Wednesday.

