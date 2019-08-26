Preliminary Hearing Set for Man Accused of Rape, Sodomy

A preliminary hearing has been set for a Madisonville man accused of rape and sodomy.

Last week Madisonville Police Department arrested 31-year-old Efren Sanchez for two counts of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy.

The incidents involved two different juveniles under the age of 16 in July and August of this year. Police say that Sanchez admitted to officers that he had sexual encounters with both juveniles at a mobile home near Whittington Drive in Madisonville.

Sanchez continues to be held on $5,000 cash bond in Hopkins County Jail. He is also be held on behalf of ICE.

His preliminary hearing is set for August 30th at 9 a.m.

