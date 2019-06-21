Pregnant Women Aren’t Getting Enough Vitamins and Minerals, Says Study

Pregnant women are getting excessive amounts of sodium and not enough vitamins, minerals, and supplements, according to a new study.

Regan Bailey, an associate professor in nutrition science at Purdue University’s College of Health and Human Sciences, led the research team.

The study shows the dietary intake data of 1,003 pregnant in the U.S. and researchers discovered that many of the participants consumed too little of vitamins A, C, D, E, K, and B6, as well as folate, choline and mineral iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and zinc.

The study found the participants consumed too much sodium, and some instances consumed too much folic acid and iron.

“It appears that supplements may be necessary for most pregnant women to meet nutrient recommendations,” says Bailey. “However, our findings suggest that responsible formulations of prenatal products could help women achieve recommended intakes without the potential for excess.”

According to Bailey, balance, moderation, and variety are ways to encourage a healthy diet for all. She also encourages pregnant women to talk to their health care provider or a registered dietitian regarding dietary questions or concerns.

