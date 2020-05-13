Pregnant During a Pandemic: Adjusting to New Practices

Going through pregnancy can already be difficult enough, let alone going through a global pandemic at the same time.

However, Tri-State hospitals are making sure both mothers and their newborns are safe during this time.

“They still checked my temperature, asked me questions, and here I am with contractions that are two minutes apart and I’m like I don’t have time for this,” says Monica Waide, Mother of 3.

Saline County native Monica Waide just gave birth to a healthy baby on Tuesday.

“They still got me through it quick, they got my husband through it quick, and I mean I’m surprised,” says Waide.

She was around 32 weeks pregnancy when the pandemic started to hit.

Waide is one of many mothers experiencing pregnancy in these unprecedented times. Many of her appointments going virtual.

“I had to check the heart rate myself, blood pressure, all of that,” says Waide. “I had to do everything myself. It wasn’t that bad, but at the same time it was still the experience of getting to go to the doctor.”

Waide’s experience is a common one.

At Deaconess Women’s Hospital, health professionals are taking similar measures for their patients.

“Obviously stopped tours as well as face to face classes,” says Chris Ryan, CEO of The Women’s Hospital. “Turned everything to more virtual.”

During the first trimester, appointments have remained the same, but only one support person is allowed to attend those first appointments with the expecting mother.

Delivery is also similar.

“When you have a brand new life you’re bringing into this world, our goal is to keep everybody safe under these new conditions that of course none of us were really prepared as for what the impact could be for the family,” says Ryan.

During this pandemic, Deaconess has delivered 548 babies from March 9th to May 12th.

And as for new mothers, a word from a mom herself:

“Take it day-by-day and don’t panic, its fine,” says Waide. “You know what’s best for your baby.”

There are resources available for mothers after they are discharged. All they have to do is contact their doctor or local hospital.

Comments

comments