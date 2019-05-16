Pregnant Chicago Woman Found Dead; Baby Found in Grave Condition

A 19-year-old pregnant woman that missing last month was found dead at a Chicago home. Police believe the woman was killed and her unborn baby was forcibly removed from her womb.

According to CNN, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months’ pregnant when she disappeared on April 23rd. The cause of death was homicide by strangulation. The newborn was found when authorities received a call of a baby in distress. The baby was found in grave condition, says police.

So far, charges are pending for three people who detectives have been questioning. The identities of these three have yet to be released.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and declined to confirm any other details.

