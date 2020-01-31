Predators Could Be Lurking Social Media

Some registered sex offenders are allowed to use social media. Many offenders just have to register their accounts with the county sheriff’s office before logging on.

Authorities say it’s difficult keeping track of those offenders, especially if they’re lurking behind a keyboard

What parents need to be on the lookout for are fake accounts. Preying on kids in this digital area is easier than ever. It can be hard for investigators to track them down since many of them know how to disguise their digital fingerprints.

“What we find, oftentimes, is they create false accounts or they go to public places and get on their WiFi accounts so they can circumvent the system,” says Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

“If you have a predator, they are going to use whatever means they can to go after what they want,” says Warrick County Chief Deputy Paul Kruse.

Some predators are even lurking behind a computer screen, pretending to be one of your kid’s peers.

“Oftentimes you may have a 33-year-old person talking to a 7th-grade student, but they are portraying to be a fellow middle school student from maybe another state,” says Sheriff Wedding.

“It happens all the time, quite frequently, unfortunately, there are tips about that,” says Chief Deputy Kruse.

According to some social media sites, convicted sex offenders aren’t allowed.

If you catch your kid talking to someone online who they don’t know personally, you may want to report them on social media and put them on investigators’ radars before the situation escalates. These online relationships typically have an innocent start.

“They’ll ask them a little bit about themselves then they may say, ‘Hey can you send me a picture?’ And then, ‘Hey can you send me a naughty picture,'” says Sheriff Wedding.

Even though preteens and teenagers value their privacy, authorities advise all parents to have access to their kids’ social media accounts.

“You have to check their social media sites to ensure that they are not talking to a creep,” says Sheriff Wedding.

Comments

comments