A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for Tennyson Water customers. The boil advisory affects customers located on the Folsomville Degonia, Taylorville, and Lincoln Trail west of State Road 161.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. The boil advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

