Precautionary Boil Advisory Issued in Several Princeton, Indiana Areas

Due to water main repair on May 18, 2020, Princeton water system, operation and maintenance manager of the Princeton Water Utility, is issuing a precautionary boil advisory.

The precautionary boil advisory applies to the following areas:

200 & 300 blocks N 4 th Ave

Ave 100, 200, & 300 blocks N 3 rd Ave

Ave 100 & 200 blocks N 2 nd Ave

Ave 100 & 200 blocks N 1 st Ave

Ave 1600 & 1700 blocks W Brumfield Ave

S Kensington Dr

S Broadview Circle Dr

W Midland Ave

According to Princeton Utilities, while the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, City of Princeton is advising customers in the affected areas to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using, until notified that the precautionary measures are no longer necessary.

The City of Princeton is implementing this boil advisory based upon information within the Water Supply Industry regarding additional precautionary steps that may safeguard the health of public water supply system customers.

Further information regarding this issue may be obtained by contacting Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.

