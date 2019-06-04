Precautionary Boil Advisory Issued for Princeton

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for some parts of Princeton. This is in response to a valve insertion on June 3rd.

This boil advisory applies for the following:500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000, 1100 blocks of South Gibson Street.

The potential contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the City of Princeton is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until we notify you that it is no longer necessary.

Officials will notify the public when the boil advisory will be lifted.

Further information regarding this issue may be obtained by contacting Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.

