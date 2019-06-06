Precautionary Boil Advisory Issued for Parts of Evansville’s Eastside

June 6th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for some parts of Evansville. The advisory is due to an equipment failure at a water hydrant on Lincoln Ave. causing some areas to experience low water pressure.

The advisory main effects all areas north boundary from Lynch Road & Hirsch Road to Vanderburgh-Warrick County Line going south to Newburgh Road. One small section from Green River Road & Lincoln Ave. north to the Lloyd Expressway going east to Burkhardt will be affected as well.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility are advising customers in the affected areas to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Water crews are working to make repairs, according to EWSU.

44News is told water pressure should be restored Thursday evening.

The precautionary boil advisory will likely continue until Saturday.

