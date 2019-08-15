Precautionary Boil Advisory Issued for Parts of Evansville

The Evansville Water Utility is issuing a precautionary boil advisory.

The advisory is due to a water main break on North Fifth Avenue.

The following areas are included per Boscoe Wilhite:

From N. Fifth Ave., including all streets, west to Grove St.

From Nestor St., including all streets, south to W. Florida Ave.

Cedar Hall Elementary School is not affected by the advisory.

Water customers are advised to boil their drinking water for at least five minutes before use.

