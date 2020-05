Less than a minute

The Evansville Water Utility is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for some parts of Evansville.

The precautionary boil advisory is due to an active main break on 4905 N Stringtown Road.

Customers in the affected area are urged to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

