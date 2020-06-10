‘Pray for Our Police’ Prayer Vigil Set for Friday in Evansville

Watch Out Evansville announced Wednesday a prayer vigil this Friday for local law enforcement.

The vigil, called Pray for our Police, will be held at the Evansville Civic Center on Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to attend the vigil.

Below are more details from the announcement.

Everyone is invited. (This is a non-political event.) Pastors, ministers, priests, all denominations welcome. Please come and pray with us together in harmony in front of the Evansville Vanderburgh Civic Centre to pray for all Law Enforcement Officers – our city police, our sheriffs, our state police.Please share this event with your family and friends, and let us come together in prayer to let the policemen and policewomen know that we are praying for them. I hope to see you all there. – Brenda Bergwitz Brenda would also like to ask that everyone in attendance please refrain from wearing any political attire that promotes one party over another. This will be a prayer event for everyone. Thank you.

