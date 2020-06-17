PPE Being Provided for Voters, Poll Workers

Gov. Andy Beshear directed his administration to provide personal protective equipment to keep voters and poll workers safe during Kentucky’s primaries next Tuesday.

Beshear’s office is providing 5,000 masks, 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 5,800 face shields, and 20,000 gloves for the June 23 election. The PPE will be distributed to all 120 counties.

The Kentucky Board of Elections asked Gov. Beshear to help provide PPE for the primary elections. Gov. Beshear, the Board of Elections and Secretary of State Michael Adams previously reached an agreement to allow Kentuckians to vote via absentee ballot ahead of the election to protect voters from COVID-19, but there will be in-person voting on Tuesday.

At the recommendation of Adjutant Gen. Hal Lamberton, Gov. Beshear also has authorized plainclothes Kentucky National Guardsmen to assist at polling sites. County clerks, some of whom have indicated a need for additional assistance, can request the assistance of guardsmen.

