Powderly Kroger Recalls Deli Items Sold on Wednesday

Tyrone Morris 33 mins ago
Kroger located on SR 62 in Powderly, Kentucky is recalling some items from the deli.

These items were sold from the location on August 14th between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. due to not being held in proper temperature due to the refrigeration in the refrigerated display case.

Items include:

  • Hummus/Salsa/Dips
  • Packaged Salads and Desserts
  • Pre-Packaged Specialty Cheese
  • Pre-sliced Packaged Meat/Cubes
  • Ready To Heat Items
  • Pre-sliced Deli Meat
  • Chicken And Poultry
  • Packaged Party Trays
  • Ready To Heat Pizza
  • Fresh Kitchen Grab And Go
  • Bulk Deli Meat

Customers who have purchased said items should return it for a full refund or replacement.

