Powderly Kroger Recalls Deli Items Sold on Wednesday

Kroger located on SR 62 in Powderly, Kentucky is recalling some items from the deli.

These items were sold from the location on August 14th between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. due to not being held in proper temperature due to the refrigeration in the refrigerated display case.

Items include:

Hummus/Salsa/Dips

Packaged Salads and Desserts

Pre-Packaged Specialty Cheese

Pre-sliced Packaged Meat/Cubes

Ready To Heat Items

Pre-sliced Deli Meat

Chicken And Poultry

Packaged Party Trays

Ready To Heat Pizza

Fresh Kitchen Grab And Go

Bulk Deli Meat

Customers who have purchased said items should return it for a full refund or replacement.

