Pounds of Synthetic Drugs Seized in Trafficking Bust

After several months of investigating Hopkins County officials have arrested two people on trafficking charges. James Alexander and Brandy Phelps are both being charged with trafficking synthetic drugs.

Detectives stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of East Broadway Street in Madisonville Tuesday and found almost an ounce of synthetic cannabinoids.

Police say Alexander turned over 23 pounds of synthetic marijuana after giving consent to search the home. Police say a child was present at the time of the arrest. Both Alexander and Phelps are being held in the Hopkins County jail.

