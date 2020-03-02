Potentially Stormy Night

Umbrellas and rain jackets will be your best friends this afternoon and especially tonight. Scattered pockets of light showers will continue to track from west-to-east. By 5 PM we could catch a break before more development of rain and even thunderstorms reappear across the area after 7 tonight.

Current model data is suggesting we could start to see heavier showers that could have embedded thunderstorms between the hours of 9 PM – 2 AM These storms could produce lightning, heavy rain and sub-severe wind gusts (<58 MPH). After the late night storms we ultimately begin to dry out. Sunshine returns to the area by daybreak tomorrow. The dry conditions will continue not only for Tuesday also into mid and late week. Along with the uneventful skies above, the mild temperatures are here to stay as well.

