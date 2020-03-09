Possibly Intoxicated Indiana Man Crashes Into Liquor Store

Early Sunday morning around 8:00 a.m., the White County Communications Center of White County, Indiana, received a call of a possible intoxicated driver in a Ford F-150 heading south on SR 43 – only to receive another call shortly after, that the truck had crashed into the Brookston Spirits Liquor Store.

Senior Troopers Jerrad Foutch and Tyler Stinson arrived on scene and observed the male driver, who was identified as 23-year-old Michael Stowers of Valparaiso, Indiana, crawling out of the vehicle.

Medical personnel was called by the troopers, but Stowers refused medical treatment on their arrival. Stowers also refused field sobriety tests.

A search warrant to perform a blood draw on Stowers was applied for and granted.

Stowers was booked into the White County Jail where he is charged with Operating While Intoxicated Refusal.

Results from the blood draw are pending.

All subjects are to be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

comments