Possible Stormy Overnight

Hopefully everyone had a chance to enjoy the mild temperatures this past weekend. The 70s will continue to flow into the region this afternoon with increasing cloud coverage.

The chances of seeing heavy rainfall and possible stronger storms will be on the menu for most of the Tri-State this evening into the overnight hours. The good news is the Storm Prediction Center only have the southern half of the area under a 1 and 2 under the Threat Index meaning isolated to scattered chances of seeing severe storms.

The latest timeline have rain moving in as soon as 4 PM for the our western Illinois locations. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Kentucky communities by 5 PM. Chances of thunderstorms and showers become widespread throughout the region by 8 PM and 9 PM this evening and last throughout the overnight.

When it comes to the severe weather threat today, the greatest concern will be large-size hail that could develop between the hours of 5 PM – 9 PM. The chances of seeing that will be primarily south of the Ohio River and our southwestern IL locations. By 9 AM tomorrow morning we will dry out. Rain totals will range between 0.75-1.5 inches.

