Possible Severe Storms for Thursday

Milder temperatures will slowly return to the region for this afternoon. Highs will range between the mid-to-upper 50s with grey skies. Tonight, the temperatures will remain fairly mild with a low of 49 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions.

Thursday will bring even warmer conditions. In fact we could experience our warmest temperatures so far this year. With the assistance of southwesterly winds, the mercury could surge into the upper-60s and perhaps the lower-70s. The first half of Thursday will remain dry. By the 5 o’clock hour, current guidance is suggesting we could see a cluster of storms developing west of the Wabash River and push into the metro area by 6 PM. Then a secondary squall line associated with a cold front will form and swing through the area by 11 PM.

Some of the storms that do develop can generate damaging wind gust (>60 MPH) and large-size hail. Keep yourself weather aware throughout Thursday evening and night.

