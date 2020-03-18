Possible Severe Storms for Thursday

Heavy rainfall will continue for the afternoon hours. Umbrellas will be warranted throughout the second half of your Wednesday. We could receive close to an inch and a half of rainfall by the conclusion of the night hours.

Secondary to the heavy rain threat. There is also a chance of severe thunderstorms for the eastern half of the Tri-State. The primary severe threat will be damaging wind gust as high as 60 MPH associated with these embedded thunderstorms. The storms and rain will taper off by the midnight hour. Don’t expect much of a cool down for tonight. In fact temperatures, will only cool into the upper-50s.

Warm moist air will remain abundant throughout the day on Thursday. We could possibly reached the lower-70s by the afternoon. The mild weather sounds nice, however there is another threat of severe storms by tomorrow evening. As the next cold front migrates closer, stronger storms that can generate damaging winds and brief tornadic rotation in storms will be the threats for tomorrow evening/night.

The heavy rain will work in waves all through Thursday. Our first line of storms will slide through the area by the daybreak hours. We will catch a break by mid-morning. Bring out the the rain coats again by 3PM for another cluster of storms. The most significant threat of stronger storms will be between the hours of 11 PM-2 AM.

This could possibly be a late-night event. Keep yourself weather aware!

