Possible Overdose Call Results in Drug Arrests by ISP

A 911 call made about a possible overdose in the Salem, Indiana Walmart parking lot resulted in the arrests of three people on numerous drug charges.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Taylor, Washington County Deputy Nathan Maudlin, and Salem Police Officer Tyler Gregory responded to the report of a possible overdose in a vehicle in the Salem Walmart parking lot.

After identifying the vehicle’s three occupants, officers began an investigation that eventually led to a search of the vehicle.

Discovered during the search was over 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, syringes, and paraphernalia. As a result of the investigation and the search that followed it, all three occupants were arrested on drug charges.

Darik Voyles, 39, and Lisa M. Voyles, 39 were arrested and charged with:

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony

Possession of Heroin – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor

Amanda Dickerson, 30, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor

All arrested were transported to the Washington County Jail without further incident.

All subjects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

