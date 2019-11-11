Possible Human Remains Found at Evansville Home

Investigation underway at a home in Evansville where human remains may have been found.

Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirms that they have transported what they believe are remains from a home in the 1000 block of North Third Avenue. Central Dispatch confirmed that there was a welfare check at the home late Sunday evening.

The possible remains were pulled out from the back of the home under the flooring of the garage on the property. Evansville Police are investigating the scene. No arrest have been made. We have a crew on scene and will have the latest throughout the day.

