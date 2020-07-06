Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Public Pool in Richland Co.

The Richland County Public Health Office is reporting possible exposure to the coronavirus at a public pool in the county.

According to a statement released on Monday, the office was notified of a known COVID-19 exposure related to the Musgrove Aquatic Center in Olney, Illinois.

Anyone who was at the center between June 27th and July 3rd may have been exposed to the virus.

Contact tracing is being done, but the health office is asking anyone who was there on those days to reach out.

Pool visitors from those days, are asked to contact the Carle Richland Memorial Hospital Respiratory Evaluation Center for a symptom check and testing.

You can reach the Respiratory Evaluation Center at 618-392-1700.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the City of Olney said it would be closing the Musgrove Aquatic Center until further notice.

The health office is expecting more local cases of COVID-19 in the coming days.

Also on Monday, the office reported 2 new positive tests from over the 4th of July weekend. The two individuals were identified as being under the age of 20. Health officials did not connect the cases to the aquatic center.

