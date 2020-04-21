Possible Changes for Indiana Restaurants as Economy Reopens

Under the current restrictions in place due to the coronavirus, dine-in areas of restaurants throughout Indiana remain closed.

However, that could change within a matter of weeks, as more talk of reopening the economy circulates.

Hoosier leaders say they’re looking into what they can do to help small business owners and workers in the restaurant industry.

Some changes are being discussed, such as disposable menus or silverware.

Customers could see employees wearing gloves or masks while working as things progressively open back up.

