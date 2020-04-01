Positive COVID-19 Cases in Illinois Nears 7,000; Death Toll Rises

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois is nearing 7,000.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday 986 new cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll increased by 42 to a total of 141.

A total 40,384 of people have been tested in Illinois.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered Illinois residents to stay at home. Executive Order No. 10 requires all residents to stay home, with exceptions for essential needs or business activities.

Gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited. The order extends through April 30.

This information will be updated as more details are released.

