More Positive Coronavirus Cases Throughout Indiana, Additional Deaths

On Thursday, May 7, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced 650 more positive cases of coronavirus throughout the state of Indiana.

With ISDH’s Thursday update, the total number of Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus is now 22,503.

A total of 1,295 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 31 since Wednesday’s update.

To date, 124,782 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 120,496 on Wednesday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Thursday, May 7, there are now:

169 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 3,500 total tested

116 total positive tests in Warrick County – 19 total deaths – 803 total tested

54 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 423 total tested

20 total positive tests in Knox County – 369 total tested

35 total positive tests in Dubois County – 316 total tested

15 total positive tests in Posey County – 182 total tested

13 total positive tests in Perry County – 187 total tested

7 total positive tests in Gibson County – 209 total tested

6 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 147 total tested

2 total positive test in Pike County – 75 total tested

Marion County was the Indiana county with the highest amount of new positive cases on Thursday, at 186.

According to ISDH, other Indiana counties with 10 or more new positive COVID-19 cases are as follows:

Allen (26)

Cass (29)

Elkhart (27)

Greene (31)

Hamilton (12)

Henry (11)

Jackson (32)

Johnson (11)

LaPorte (20)

Lake (55)

Madison (12)

Porter (13)

St. Joseph (15)

White (28)

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

While the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady.

As of Wednesday, 42% of ICU beds and 80.3% of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

