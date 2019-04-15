“Posh on Main” Opens Today!

If you happened to see the “Coming Soon” sign on Facebook, then you knew that something good was coming to Evansville.

And today is the day!

Located at 303 Main Street, Suite #B, Posh on Main specializes in

beautiful clothing and accessories, jewelry and home decor…everything you need to revamp your wardrobe or redecorate your house.

Posh on Main opens its’ doors at 10 am this morning, aNd will be open until 8 pm.

Anyone stopping by to check it out will get 15% off all boutique clothing!





Be sure to tell them you got the inside scoop from 44News This Morning.

