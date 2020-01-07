Posey County Wind Energy Site Concerns Community

Posey County Community members took to the podium at a commissioners meeting regarding wind energy today.

Some were stressing the importance of safety, while others expressed concerns citing radar interference from wind turbines, as the National Weather Service owns a doppler radar positioned in Gibson County.

44News spoke to commissioners and residents who say their concern is the safety and welfare of citizens as well as drivers passing through interstates.

“I’ve got two cohorts here that don’t want to help out the citizens of Posey County. I am embarrassed by your performance today, and for us to sit here as a board and ignore that, I find that appalling – and I’m looking at both of you,” Posey County Commissioner Randy Thornburg stated during the commissioner’s meeting, addressing the other two commissioners with revisions to add numerous safety measures to the wind and solar energy ordinance that was handed down by the area planning commission.

Those revisions which would add numerous safety measures to the wind and solar energy ordinance did not pass in the Jan. 7 commissioner’s meeting.

Sarah Newton, an outspoken Poseyville resident, has researched the subject and says she wants to protect her family.

“There was no amendments about the doppler radar, the community isn’t going to be as protected as they could,” Newton said.

On Jan. 2, 2020, the ordnance went in front of the Mt. Vernon City Council and failed to pass with a 5 to 0 vote.

While the amendment has already passed the Poseyville Town Council, the Cynthiana Town Council tabled the issue.

Most everyone is in favor of renewable energy itself – the main concern is the placement of the 600′ turbines near Interstate 64, on a 1200 acre farm in Poseyville.

“In the area they are putting it, it is way too populated. If they would have used the western part of the county, where there is not near as many people, there would be no opposition at all,” Commission President Carl Schmitz told 44News.

RWE is the energy provider looking to build the windmill sites in the county. Their proposed location would interfere with the National Weather Service doppler radar in Gibson County – which could affect meteorologist’s forecasts when dealing with severe weather in the Tri-State.

At the end of the hour and a half meeting, the three commissioners agreed to reject the current ordinance on the table and send it back to the area planning commission for revisions.

Comments

comments